Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai

Bengaluru: Staring that the surprise results will come from South India in the coming Lok Sabha polls, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP is expected to get the maximum number of seats in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking after welcoming a retired officer R Rudraiah into the party at a function held in BJP office here on Wednesday, he said today, the whole country was seeing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a lot of confidence. There has been pro-BJP and pro- Modi wave from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This time the unexpected result is expected from the South India in the upcoming parliamentary polls. In Karnataka, BJP will win more than 25 seats. The surprise results are also expected from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Disillusioned with Congress

He said the SC/ST communities were disillusioned with the Congress party. Though, many castes were included into the SC/ ST categories, the quota has not been hiked. While he was the CM, the quota for the SCs was increased to 17 percent from 15 percent and the STs got the quota hike from 3 percent to 4 percent. This helped the students to get 5000 more seats in the engineering courses. Likewise, there would be increase in reservation for those categories in the KPSC selection as the previous BJP government issued a gazette notification regarding the hike in quota.

The BJP leader said the incumbent Congress government had done injustice to the Dalits by diverting Rs 11,000 crore of the SCP/TSP for the implementation of guarantees schemes. That money would have been spent on the improvement of their colonii, roads and other welfare schemes. These communities had been cheated by the Congress Party in many scores.

Bommai said the newly Inducted person, Rudraiah has been a honest politician and worker in all parts of the State. He had implemented a number of irrigation schemes during the previous BJP regime.

His works must be explained to people. The party became more strong due to his induction. No one must aim at any post soon after joining political party as it would come if worked with honesty and dedication.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly R.Ashok, MP Muniswamy, MLA Shivraj Patil, MLC Chelavadi Narayanaswamy and others were present.