Survey of stray dogs in city limits begins

Stat facts

♦ Total number of stray dogs (number of male and female dogs) under BBMP will be available.

♦ The percentage of stray dogs (number of male and female dogs) subjected to sterilisation surgery.

♦ Human-to-street dog ratio.

♦ Ward-wise number of stray dogs.

Bengaluru: From Tuesday, the Animal Husbandry Department under the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike is starting the survey of stray dogs.In order to control the number of stray dogs and prevent rabies, which is a zoonotic disease, sterilization surgery and anti-rabies vaccination program in stray dogs is carried out by the animal husbandry department of the corporation. Out of this, a survey of stray dogs was done in 2019 and it is estimated that there are 3.10 lakh stray dogs.

Further, castration surgery and anti-rabies vaccination program in 8 zones of the Corporation has been going on continuously since 2019 till now, survey of stray dogs is being started to know about the successful implementation of the program.

Stray dog surveyors Dr KP Suresh, Principal Scientist (Biostatistics), ICAR-NIVEDI, Dr Hemadri Diwakar, Principal Scientist (Virology), ICAR-NIVEDI, Dr Shrikrishna Islur, Professor, Department of Microbiology, Veterinary College, Bangalore, Dr. Balaji Chandrasekhar, Manager Operations, WVS Organization and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, Bangalore City District will be held in collaboration with para technical staff.

BBMP covering 840 sq. km (residential area, sewage area, commercial area and lakes) is divided into 6,850 micro zones of 0.5 sq km area out of which 20% random samples i.e. 1,360 micro zones are selected for survey. Accordingly, this survey is being done by 100 people including 70 semi-technical staff of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Bangalore City District and 30 staff of Animal Husbandry Department of the Corporation. A total of 50 teams have been formed with two surveyors in 1 team and 15 supervisors have been deputed to monitor the stray dog survey systematically and ward wise.

The survey of stray dogs is being carried out for a total of 14 days and the said survey will be conducted between 6 am to 8.30 am every day. The information of each dog along with the photograph of the stray dogs found in the microzone should be entered in the WVS data collection app. The information recorded in the app can only be viewed by officers and staff and is not allowed to be viewed by the public. After a total of 14 days of survey, Dr KP Suresh, Principal Scientist (Biostatistics), ICAR-NIVEDI, will consolidate the information and give a report to the Corporation.