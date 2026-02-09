T20 blind women’s WC champions visit Udupi

Udupi: The victorious Indian T20 Blind Women’s World Cup team visited the renowned Sri Krishna Math in Udupi, where they were greeted with traditional hospitality by the temple administration.

The players performed prayers to Lord Krishna through the sacred Kanakana Kindi window and received divine blessings during a special interaction.

Paryaya seer of Shiroor Math, Sri Vedevardhana Theertha Swamiji, personally honoured the athletes.

He offered mantrakshate, expressed heartfelt congratulations on their global success, and praised their dedication and skill that brought immense pride to the nation. The team spent time in conversation with the seer and temple representatives, sharing insights into their challenging journey and the joy of lifting the World Cup title.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna also joined the occasion, meeting the players and extending his warm felicitations. He wished them continued excellence in their sporting endeavours.

After receiving temple prasada, the cricketers departed for Manipal, where they were scheduled to take part in the Manipal Marathon as special guests.

Temple authorities described the visit as a meaningful blend of sporting triumph and cultural reverence. Devotees and visitors present at the Math welcomed the team enthusiastically, applauding their extraordinary accomplishment and the inspiration they provide to aspiring athletes across the country.