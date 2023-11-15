Team Chirayu: Karnataka's Trailblazing Rap Collective Makes History and Drives Social Change

Bengaluru: We have heard about rappers around the world to the likes of Will Smith, Emenem, and Coolio and our own Punjabi version of rapping. But within Karnataka there are young rapping talents that never came to the limelight. But thanks to the sustained and impactful efforts of Chirayu from Bengaluru the rapping community he created has already started making waves in the world or rap.



“Seldom I knew that there will be over 300 applicants for an audition when I and my friend called applications for young rap talents. I thought we would get not more than couple of tens, but we got 300 rappers from all over the state mainly from Bengaluru and Mangaluru. All of them were good in their own right but we want to have a motley crew to put up the biggest rapping ensemble on a single stage involving five different languages like Kannada, Tulu, English, Malayalam and Hindi, numbering 43 rappers” said Chirayu, remembering the colossal support of his friend Bharat Dixit. “Both Bharath and I manage the Chirayu Studio” he told.

And what they visualised and showcased was sheer magic- a visually stunning music video, and an impressive linguistic mosaic captured in a seamless single take, this collective not only redefines teamwork but also secures a well-deserved spot in the prestigious Karnataka Book of Records.

Team Chirayu's journey began with a visionary goal in 2014 after struggling for 2 years Chirayu got the first break in 2016 and then onwards he never looked back, the newest ensemble has helped Karnataka launch into the world diverse rap scene.

Beyond Music: A Social Mission

Team Chirayu's commitment extends beyond musical boundaries. Beyond their studio work, they took to the streets, using live performances to connect with local communities. These weren't just entertainment; they were a powerful means to raise awareness about pressing social issues. From advocating for environmental conservation to championing gender equality, Team Chirayu leveraged their platform for meaningful impact.

Recognizing hip-hop as more than a genre, Team Chirayu embraces it as a culture, a movement, and a voice for the often unheard. Their collaboration serves as a beacon, illuminating a path for aspiring artists and enthusiasts alike. It's a call for unity, urging local talents to unite and create something larger than themselves.

The ripple effect of this colossal collaboration is profound. It has injected new energy into the local rap community, providing a stage for lesser-known artists to shine. Simultaneously, it has shed light on crucial social issues that may otherwise go unnoticed. By securing a spot in the Karnataka Book of Records, Team Chirayu not only imprints their legacy but also sets an example of what can be achieved when creativity aligns with purpose.