Live
- Five Amarnath Yatris injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
Tech firm MD, CEO hacked to death
Police launch hunt for killer TikTok star
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, the MD and CEO of a private tech firm were brutally hacked to death in Amrutalli locality of Bengaluru in broad daylight on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased are identified as Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director of Aeronics Media Private and its CEO Vinu Kumar. Police said that a former employee of the company, identified as J. Felix aka Jocker Felix, a TikTok star has hacked them to death and they have launched a hunt for the accused and his associates.
Felix had left Aeronics and established his own company. As Subramanya was the major competitor for him in the business, he had hatched a plan to finish him off.
As per the police, Felix, accompanied by three others, had barged inside the Aeronics office in the evening and attacked the victims, who were working in first and third floors, respectively, with a sword and a knife before escaping from the spot.
Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to the Manipal hospital for an autopsy.