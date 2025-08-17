Tech to make airports stress-free

Mangaluru: Adani Digital Labs (ADL) wants your next airport trip to be smoother, faster, and a little more rewarding. The technology arm of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd on Wednesday unveiled Adani Rewards — the first loyalty programme in the Indian airport ecosystem — along with an upgraded Adani OneApp and a fully digital lounge booking system.“These innovations are designed to diminish travel-related anxiety,” said ADL Director Srushti Adani. “From real-time updates to special tiered services, we want to move beyond standard aggregator offerings to a truly personalised experience.”The loyalty programme spans food, retail, parking, duty-free shopping, and meet-and-greet services, with flexibility and rewards designed for frequent flyers and casual travellers alike.

The updated Adani OneApp will act as a digital companion, offering features like live flight tracking, gate delivery for purchases, multi-cart orders, and instant lounge bookings without standing in queues. Passengers can also browse an expanded duty-free catalogue, connect to high-speed Wi-Fi, and navigate terminals with ease.