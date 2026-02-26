DLSA secretary visits Manasa hospital

Rajamahendravaram: Asper the directions of the State Legal Services Authority, East Godavari District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Civil Judge N Sri Lakshmi visited Manasa Mental Health Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

During the visit, she reviewed the details of patients undergoing treatment in the psychiatric department and enquired with the concerned officials about the medical facilities and other services being provided to them. She instructed authorities to take necessary steps to reunite patients who had fully recovered from mental illnesses with their family members. She assured that any legal assistance required in this process would be extended through the District Legal Services Authority.

The Secretary interacted with patients undergoing treatment and their family members to understand their health conditions. She also reviewed the facilities being provided by the hospital and the services rendered by doctors. Patients and their attendants were advised that recovery could be achieved at an early stage by following medical advice and taking proper precautions as recommended by doctors.