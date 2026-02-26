Women excellence award to Tanuja Rani

Vijayawada: RasamshettyTanuja Rani, president of the Open Heart Social Organisation and Charitable Trust, Krishna Lanka, Vijayawada has been selected for the National Women Excellence–2026 “Mahila Keerthi Ratna” Award in recognition of her long-standing social service.

Announcing the selection, G Eswari Bhushanam, national president of Sri Sri Kalavedika, said the award would be presented during International Women’s Day celebrations to be conducted at Sarvottama Library in Vijayawada on March 3.

For the past 16 years, Tanuja Rani has been leading various humanitarian initiatives through the trust, extending support to the poor and underprivileged. The organisation has been actively involved in relief efforts during floods, cyclones, and fire accidents by providing financial assistance and essential materials to affected families.

It has also been supporting poor students with educational aid, organising medical camps that offer free corporate and private healthcare services to thousands of needy people, and distributing clothes, utensils, and financial assistance to destitute families, senior citizens, and widows.