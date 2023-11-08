  • Menu
Telangana polls: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan discusses with KV Venugopal

In the wake of the Assembly polls in Telangana, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan met the AICC General Secretary K.C.Venugopal and held an important discussion with him on Wednesday.

Bengaluru: In the wake of the Assembly polls in Telangana, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan met the AICC General Secretary K.C.Venugopal and held an important discussion with him on Wednesday.

Being appointed the Cluster Incharge and a star campaigner in the Telangana polls, Zameer Ahmed Khan discussed the election strategies with Venugopal.

The AICC General Secretary Venugopal opined that following the survey reports indicating the Congress Party of coming to power, everyone must strive hard to secure more number of seats

After the tour of Telangana state, the AICC General Secretary had asked the Minister Zameer Ahmed to come to Delhi where the duo held a meeting discuss the prevailing political scenario in Telangana and the strategic to be adopted in the elecy. The meeting lasted for more than one and a half an hour .

Moulana Tanveer Hashmi and Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha were present.

