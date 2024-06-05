Temple priests seek legal protection from RTI harassment

Bengaluru: The Hindu temples priests association in Karnataka is seeking legal protection from what they perceive as harassment and threats to their lives through the misuse of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Certain individuals have been using the RTI to ask intrusive questions about temple operations, including the amount of rice, sugar, salt, and other ingredients used for prasad, the daily rituals performed, the collection of donations, and how the money is spent.

The divisional bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria, heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K.S.N. Dixit, the secretary of the ‘Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temples Pujaris, Agamikas and Priests Association,’ on Monday. The hearing was adjourned to June 11. The petitioner explained that some individuals are filing RTI applications in the name of temple priests and staff through the office of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charities Department, asking unnecessary and harassing questions. When the temple authorities do not provide the information, they are subjected to further harassment and even threats to their lives, which is affecting the daily religious work of the priests.

The petitioners demanded the cancellation of notifications issued by the State Government on June 16, 2007, and February 3, 2017, which appointed a Public Information Officer, Assistant Public Information Officer, and Appellate Authority for the Department of Religious Endowment. They argue that temples should not be considered public institutions under the RTI Act, seeking a declaration to that effect. The case underscores the tension between the right to information and the right to privacy, as well as the autonomy of religious institutions. The court’s decision could set a precedent for how religious bodies are treated under the RTI Act and the extent of public scrutiny they are subject to.