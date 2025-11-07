The Bangalore School Wins SDG Silver Hero Award at Global Sustainability Awards 2025

Bengaluru: The Bangalore School, a leading early childhood education institution in Whitefield, has secured the SDG Silver Hero Award at the Global Sustainability Awards (GSA) 2025, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in sustainable education. The school was ranked #2 in India and #1 in Karnataka for integrating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its curriculum and school culture.

In addition, the school’s Founder and Director, Ms. Usha Iyer, received the Global Sustainability Award 2025 under the School Leaders category, acknowledging her leadership in shaping sustainability-led learning frameworks for young children. The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Miranda House, Delhi.

The Global Sustainability Awards, instituted by ARCHDEC, honour institutions demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainability practices and SDG alignment. The Bangalore School’s submission highlighted innovative projects encouraging environmental stewardship, community engagement, and experiential learning among its students.

Expressing gratitude, Ms. Iyer said, “These awards are a tribute to our students, teachers, parents, and community who believe in nurturing a generation that values sustainability. Our goal is to foster responsible and compassionate global citizens who understand their role in shaping a better future.”

She also credited the school’s leadership team — Ms. Manju Chakrawati (School Head), Ms. Nithia Govindraj (Centre Head), and Ms. Devika Chanda (Coordinator) — for driving the institution’s sustainability vision.