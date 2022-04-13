The Express Train In Bengaluru Hit By An Iron Rod

According to a reliable source, unknownn individuals are suspected of hurling an iron rod on the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express at 7.40 p.m. in such an act that can indeed have drastic consequences due to it, including derailment.



After hearing the strange sound coming from the train, just after the train had left from the station, the Station Master at Heelaige ordered the train (No. 12678) to come to a complete halt. The guard then, raced to the scene and discovered an iron rod in the fifth coach from the railway engine.

For about 30 minutes, the train was held up. It was late at its next stop, Karmelaram, and then arrived an hour and 13 minutes late at its final destination, KSR Bengaluru railway station. According to the source, the incident has prompted an investigation.

Meanwhile, another incident took place in the November, Last year, when the Kannur-Bengaluru Express was travelling in the Toppuru-Sivadi segment early on Friday, it was hit by falling boulders, causing several coaches to derail. The incident, which occurred about 3.50 a.m., resulted in no injuries. On Thursday, the train left Kannur at 6.05 p.m.. Furthermore, for the passengers' convenience, Toppuru had organised a total of 15 buses.