The government is ready to answer any issue raised by the opposition: CM Siddaramaiah

Belgaum: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is ready to answer whatever issues the opposition parties raise. He said that there is no question of delaying or w wasting time.



Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday, Till today, there was a discussion of drought. We will answer it. He said that we will give an answer to what has already been introduced in the session, he said.

Commenting on the lack of coordination among BJP leaders, and that the time of the Assembly session is being wasted, the CM Siddaramaiah said that there is never any coordination within the BJP. They came to power through Operation Kamala. Then people rejected him. After that there can be no reconciliation. He said there are two to three groups among them.

Talking about the abuse of a woman in Belagavi, he said that we will take strict action against those who are guilty.

Speaking about Panchamasali leaders going on a strike as the CM has not responded, he said that a discussion will be held with them after the assembly session is over on the 13th. He said that he will talk to Panchamasali leaders and Swamiji in Belagavi.

Responding to Minister Priyanka Kharge's talk about taking a photo of Sarvarkar in Suvarna Soudha, he said that it is related to the Assembly Speaker.

BJP and JDS are under an illusion

Speaking about former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that the government will collapse, he said that BJP and JDS are floundering like fish out of water and are under an illusion.