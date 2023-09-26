The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the wealth of the country increases with the increase in Cow and animal husbandry wealth and the country's economy Mysore will also progress.

He spoke after inaugurating the new veterinary clinic after launching the veterinary training program organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medical Services at Uttanahalli village.

CM Sidsaramaiah said, Milk producers are responsible for economic flow in the cooperative sector. Milk unions are formed to avoid exploitation of farmers and milk producers. He recalled that as an Animal Husbandry Minister, I had done the work of empowering the milk unions to avoid the monopoly of officials in KMF and dairies.

There is a lot of scope for further increasing milk production and marketing in the state. When I first became Chief Minister, milk production in the state was high. He explained that at that time I had implemented the Ksheera bhagya program to increase the nutrition of children and help the farmers through incentives of Rs 5 per litre.

The good work I did earlier as an Animal Husbandry Minister carried me till I became Chief Minister twice. I contested 14 times and was defeated 9 times by the voters of Chamundeshwari, Varuna and Badami. He expressed gratitude that people are the real owners of democracy.

The Animal Husbandry Department is successfully managing the responsibility of saving and developing the breeds of cow, buffalo, sheep and goat. The good work done by Asha workers in the health department is done by the veterinarians in the animal department. Appreciated that he acts as a bridge between veterinary caretakers, farmers and the government.

The government has provided many beneficial programs to farmers, veterinary caretakers, sheep and poultry farmers. He instructed the officials that all these should be delivered at the doorsteps of the farmers.

District In-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa presided over the program and Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh gave an introductory speech. Former MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah and district MLAs C Anil Kumar, D Ravishankar, K Harish Gowda, Darshan Druvanarayan, GD Harish Gowda and members of Vidhan Parishad Dr D Thimmaiah, CN Manje Gowda, Marithibbe Gowda and senior officers of the department were present.