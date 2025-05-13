Thief ‘armed’ with pistol steals cash from brewery

Bengaluru: A thief carrying a pistol, broke into a brewery in north Bengaluru and stole cash, police said on Monday.The incident occurred at the Geometry Brewery and Kitchen on the Gayatri Nagar road under the Subramanyanagar Police station limits here between 3.30 am and 4 am.

According to police, the suspect gained entry through the back door and stole around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 in cash. “The watchman complained that a thief had entered with a weapon, and on noticing him he shut the door and alerted the police at 4:30-5 am. On police verification the thief was not inside but the CCTV cameras were switched off. Maybe a person had come for robbery and prima facie it appears that there was a theft. Based on the FIR, further investigation will be done,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath said.

Addressing reporters here, he quoted the security guard as saying that the burglar was carrying a weapon, which needs to be ascertained. “It is true that a thief broke in, but he was carrying a pistol in his hand is not confirmed. The watchman had seen the suspect from a distance, he was wearing a mask. His statement about a thief carrying a weapon may be his misconception. It will be investigated,” he added.

The entire building was searched and the thief was not found. The police suspect that he might have escaped through the bathroom or kitchen at night. The brewery was closed by 1.30 am, and the thief is said to have entered through the emergency gate from behind, while the watchman was at the front.

Upon hearing some noise, he went inside and saw the thief. The watchman does not how and when the thief exited, they said. The DCP said that only one person had come and the cash counter was found broken open. “Based on the complaint, we will file a FIR and investigate it,” he said.