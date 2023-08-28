Live
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
- CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme
Just In
Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
Highlights
Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that those who agree with the ideology of our party will be inducted into the party.Speaking to the media at...
Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that those who agree with the ideology of our party will be inducted into the party.
Speaking to the media at the Government House in Mysore on Monday. CM Siddaramaiah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had arrived in Bangalore to visit ISRO, had advised us not to come to meet him. So we did not go to the reception.
Answering the question of the reporters about the fact that the Prime Minister did not receive his own party members, he said that the BJP is bankrupt in Karnataka. A hundred days after the government came into existence, not a single opposition leader was elected. He said that in the history of Karnataka, the opposition party has never faced such a situation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS