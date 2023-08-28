  • Menu
Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that those who agree with the ideology of our party will be inducted into the party.Speaking to the media at...

Mysore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that those who agree with the ideology of our party will be inducted into the party.

Speaking to the media at the Government House in Mysore on Monday. CM Siddaramaiah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had arrived in Bangalore to visit ISRO, had advised us not to come to meet him. So we did not go to the reception.

Answering the question of the reporters about the fact that the Prime Minister did not receive his own party members, he said that the BJP is bankrupt in Karnataka. A hundred days after the government came into existence, not a single opposition leader was elected. He said that in the history of Karnataka, the opposition party has never faced such a situation.

