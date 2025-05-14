Three arrested in Suhas Shetty murder case in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty, which occurred in Bajpe on May 1. The accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident, were tracked and arrested in a coordinated police operation.

The arrested men have been identified as Azharuddin (29), a resident of Kalavaru in Mangaluru; Abdul Khader (24), originally from Kapu in Udupi district and currently residing in Bajpe; and Noushad (39), a native of Farangipete now living in Hassan.

According to police sources, Azharuddin had past cases of theft registered against him in Panambur, Suratkal, and Mulki. He is alleged to have provided logistical support to the other accused by tracking the movements of the victim.

Khader is believed to have assisted in the escape of the perpetrators by providing a getaway vehicle following the murder.

Noushad, described by police as a habitual offender, is said to have been involved in plotting the crime and directly participating in the act. He has several cases registered against him across different police stations in the region, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit dacoity.

The accused were produced before a magistrate on Tuesday. While Azharuddin has been remanded in judicial custody, Khader and Noushad have been taken into police custody for seven days to aid further investigation.

Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to apprehend others involved in the crime.