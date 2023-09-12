To push demand for Codavaland

Bengaluru: The Codava National Council (CNC) will take a ‘peaceful padayatra’ covering various segments of what is generally known as the Codava heartland in support of the Codavaland geopolitical autonomy and nine other demands.

We know it as Codava Naads of Codavu Desha in modern parlance, It is a region that was once known as Codava Desha when Codavas inhabited it in large numbers, but after the treacherous attack on Devattparamb hills on Codavas during the time of Islamic tyrant Tipu with help from French legionnaires in 1785, the population of Codavas had come down drastically and continued to come down in numbers due to various socio-economic and political reasons in the next 2.5 centuries. Today, Codavas are struggling to keep their ethnic identity, but due to a lack of political support for their cause, the Codavas are taking up their issues in different ways, including legal, pressure, and social actions.

Outlining the features of the Padayatra, CNC president NU Nachappa Codava told Hans India that “The Padayatra will traverse through the ancient traditional Codava Naads (clusters villages, and vast expanses of lands inhabited by Codava families) in a 500 kilometres padayatra, the CNC leaders will meet Codavas and revive the Codava unity and spirit. Tipu and French Legionary General Lawly had colluded and killed over 60,000 Codavas and took Codava men and women to Srirangapatna and converted them to Islam and raised an army called Ahmediya Army” recalls Nachappa from the annals of the history.

The Paadayatra will begin on 15 September which happens to be the birthday of the former union minister for law and justice Dr. Subramiyan Swamy, who helped Codavas to take forward their legitimate cause of Codavaland Geo-Political Autonomy.

Geo-political autonomy is a Constitutional arrangement (statutory obligation of the state) as a basic policy to protect, promote, and rejuvenate the ancient micro-miniscule Race of a particular region, which is enshrined in the UN charter.

The Constitution Review Commission of India recommended for the creation Autonomous Council for Codavas in 2002. Even the Anand Sharma Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs The Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019 known as the Anand Sharma Committee Report recommended for devolution of more powers to the Autonomous regions and its Councils. Subramanian Swamy also has filed a WP No-7769/2023 (PIL) before the High Court of Karnataka for the creation of an Autonomous Region for Codavas by constituting a Council

The Paadayaatrae will be in 5 phases and after covering all naads of Codavu Desha, it will be concluded at Paadi Iggthappa Shrine around 2nd week of November 10. It will start Codava Pilgrimage site Talacauvery on the way meet Codavas and address gatherings at each naad and ‘Mandhs’ which is a repository of the Past, Present and Future, says Nachappa Codava. (eom)