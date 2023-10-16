Tomato price falls to Rs 4 per kg!

Bengaluru: Last three months ago, the farmers and middlemen recorded gold price for the tomato crop. Farmers who grew tomatoes were making loud noises everywhere as if they were millionaires. But it has not been three months since such a time passed. Now the farmers who grew the tomato are in a dire state. That’s why farmers here call tomatoes a gambling crop.

If the price of tomato is a bumper, otherwise it is like a popper for the farmers who have grown the crop. Even after a month has passed, only the price of the tomato has not been recovered. On the one hand, there is a drought situation in Kolar without rain, on the other hand, the horticultural crops, which were grown with difficulty by extracting water from borewells, have also gone without price. Due to this, the situation of the farmers of Kolar district is very difficult.

To grow one acre of tomato, it costs the farmers about Rs 1.5 lakh. But if we look at the current market price, the farmers are not getting half of the money spent by the farmers. So, if the grown tomato is left in the field, the farmer can avoid the loss. So it is the request of the farmers that the government should come to the aid of the farmers.

The undivided Kolar district is the largest producer of tomatoes. The tomatoes grown here were exported to almost all the states of the country and to foreign countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Dubai. But if you look at the current situation, now there is no demand for tomato from anywhere. But the farmers have grown tomato in anticipation of a good price as the price of tomato has reached gold in the last three months.

As a result, the supply of tomato to Kolar APMC Market is much higher than the demand. Because of this, the price of tomato today has lost its valuei. A kg tomato is being sold at Rs 3 to 4. That means a box of fifteen kg tomatoes is selling at around Rs 50 to 80. Traders say that this situation will continue for a few more days.

Overall, if we look at the situation of tomato growing farmers and the price of tomato, it feels like a gamble between tomato and farmers. Farmers who grow tomatoes do not always get the price. It is only certain that the farmers will get the price only if they are lucky.