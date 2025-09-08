Live
Tourism Dept mulls special policy for Coastal K’taka
Mangalore: Ina recent address at the inauguration of the 2025–27 office bearers of CREDAI’s Mangalore unit, District Commissioner H.V. Darshan revealed that the State Tourism Department is deliberating a specialized tourism policy aimed at accelerating development in coastal Karnataka. He emphasized that Mangalore, rich in resources, has the potential to emerge as a high-growth urban centre—second only to Bengaluru in the state.
The commissioner suggested that the city can emulate the tourism trajectories of Mumbai and Goa. He noted that while Mysuru, Belagavi, and Shivamogga have attracted substantial investment, Mangalore hasn’t yet achieved similar traction. To change this, he urged both the local community and diaspora—who have excelled in various sectors within India and abroad—to invest in Mangalore’s progress.