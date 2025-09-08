  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Tourism Dept mulls special policy for Coastal K’taka

Tourism Dept mulls special policy for Coastal K’taka
x
Highlights

Mangalore: Ina recent address at the inauguration of the 2025–27 office bearers of CREDAI’s Mangalore unit, District Commissioner H.V. Darshan...

Mangalore: Ina recent address at the inauguration of the 2025–27 office bearers of CREDAI’s Mangalore unit, District Commissioner H.V. Darshan revealed that the State Tourism Department is deliberating a specialized tourism policy aimed at accelerating development in coastal Karnataka. He emphasized that Mangalore, rich in resources, has the potential to emerge as a high-growth urban centre—second only to Bengaluru in the state.

The commissioner suggested that the city can emulate the tourism trajectories of Mumbai and Goa. He noted that while Mysuru, Belagavi, and Shivamogga have attracted substantial investment, Mangalore hasn’t yet achieved similar traction. To change this, he urged both the local community and diaspora—who have excelled in various sectors within India and abroad—to invest in Mangalore’s progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick