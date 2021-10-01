Tourism hit as Hogenakal falls lacks basic amenities

Chamarajanagara: The Hogenakal falls situated near Tamil Nadu lacks basic facilities for tourists. Hogenakal is the place where the river Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

Though the neighbouring State is getting good income through tourists, Karnataka is lagging behind. Even tourists from Bengaluru cross over to Dharmapur in Tamil Nadu to enjoy the sight of the waterfalls as the road in the neighbouring State is far better.

The wooden pier built by the Karnataka State Tourism Department to facilitate tourists to get a better view of the water body is in a ramshackle state after 2018 floods.

The authorities have not taken any steps to repair the pier. The only other alternative for tourists is to take a boat ride to get a panoramic view of the waterfalls. But when there is a heavy water flow, boat riding is impossible. Many families in Hogenakal earn a living by operating boats.

Hogenakal is 150 km from the Chamaranajanagara district headquarters, 100 km from Kollegala and 50 km from Male Mahadeshwara hills. The road up to Palar is in good condition. But the Gopinatham-Hogenakal stretch is narrow and bumpy. Any chances of widening it is ruled out as it passes through a protected forest. Locals have been urging the district administration to develop basic infrastructure and give impetus to tourism.

Apart from bad roads and infrastructure deficiencies, there are no facilities for tourists to stay in Hogenakal. In 2016, the then Chamarajanagara district in charge minister H S Mahadeva Prasad inspected the infrastructure in Hogenakal falls and instructed officicals to prepare a master plan to develop the falls. But after his demise, the officials showed no interest in developing the tourist spot.

When contacted, Chamarajanagara tourism department assistant director R Raghavendra said that he will visit Hogenakal and list the works to be taken up to attract tourists. He said he will send a proposal to State tourism authorities in this regard.