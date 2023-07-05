Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Since the state government came to power, former CM HD Kumaraswamy has been accusing Congress on transfer scam. Congress has also been responding to this. After that, another new statement of his has once again created a stir in state politics. The Congress government has allocated money for the transfer of officials, and in the energy department, for the transfer of officials Rs 10 crore has been spent.

After former CM HD Kumaraswamy has accused the state government of transfer racket, it has once again created a sensation in state politics. A tweet war has taken place between the Congress and JDS on this issue, and the war of words between JDS leader and Congress leaders has also been a hot topic for debate. The Congress leaders have retorted that the YST allegations should be put on the record and should not be just an allegation. Following this, Kumaraswamy has again come out strongly against the government on Wednesday.

The transfer business is also going on in the energy department. On July 4 there were two transfers in the Energy Department. He made a serious allegation that there was a transfer of officials in the Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, and that the officer was making a commission of Rs 50 lakh per day. He also indirectly targeted Deputy Chief Minister, Energy Minister DK Shivakumar. Now Kumaraswamy has made a serious allegation about the transfer scam in the Energy Department.

On the charges of YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) from Kumaraswamy, now Congress has pointed out on KST. They have questioned HDK that, For where did he get money to pay the room rent of Taj Westend? Is it through farming. Replying to this, Kumaraswamy said that the KST tax has not been kept. Did the Taj Westend hotel send the pending bill to Congress? Am I a Jaywalker? Dont I have the ability to spend two to three lakhs? He responded on the Congress allegations.

Even now in Taj West End there is a room. Should I ask them and book a room? Should Congressmen be asked what time I should go to the washroom? I am not the one who had brought the liquor bottle to the rowdies. I am not the one who showed bluefilm(Porn Movies). He warned them to be careful whenever they talk about him.

Let them investigate on my property. How much was there before joining politics? Let's investigate how much the property is now. Gundurao had said not to get tensed. Why should I? Even in the defeat, We have listened to people's hardships and happiness. I am not the one who showed porn movies in tent, he stated. This statement of his was indirectly commenting on the DCM, said few party insiders.

Someone said that there is a cash development department in this government. I didn't understand what the cash development department was. Then I found out why they named it like that Without taking out the name of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, He said that it is not the Urban Development Department but it is Cash Development Department.