Tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar: Musical concert on February 21

Bengaluru: The finale of "Ravi Shankar @100: India's Global Musician", the centennial exhibition on Pandit Ravi Shankar, specially curated by The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), an initiative of the Brigade Group, will be held on February 21 with tribute concerts at IME's open-air sound garden by leading Hindustani musicians of Bangalore - flautist Pravin Godkhindi, vocalist Sangeeta Katti and sitarist Anupama Bhagwat, who will all play ragas and compositions created by and popularized by the maestro.



Entry to the concert is open to all and Covid protocols will be followed. While the exhibition will close on February 21, three of Pandit Ravi Shankar's musical instruments will have a permanent home at IME. IME is an institutional affiliate of the GRAMMY Museum®, LA and is the winner of the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice award for 2020.

Commenting on the event, Manasi Prasad, Museum Director of IME, said "We are grateful that three of Pandit Ravi Shankar's musical instruments, namely his sitar, surbahar and tanpura have been donated to the museum for permanent display at the Hall of Fame, along with his concert attire. This gesture endorses our museum's commitment to deepening the understanding and appreciation of Indian music among young people."

The centennial exhibition is organised with the support of the Ravi Shankar Foundation. On display are Pandit Ravi Shankar's Bharat Ratna Award, Grammy Award, Ramon Magsaysay Award, Polar Music Prize, his musical instruments, costumes and photographs among other memorabilia.

"Pandit Ravi Shankar was a truly international artiste, at the same time firmly rooted in the Hindustani music tradition. We hope that our interpretation of his life will inspire people to engage more deeply with Indian classical music. We are excited that people can actually walk into our museum and witness the exhibits on display, first hand. We urge the public not to miss this opportunity to experience the life of the highly decorated Pandit Ravi Shankar," Manasi Prasad further added.

The exhibition also features listening stations and interactives, supported by interpretive graphic panels, that chronicle the life and work of the celebrated artist. A special feature is an 'experience zone' with sound design by GRAMMY® award winner Ricky Kej. As the legacy of the year-long exhibition, an online virtual exhibition on Ravi Shankar will be unveiled shortly.