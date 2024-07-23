‘Truth About Honesty’ book released

Bengaluru: ‘Truth About Honesty’ by behavioural economist and author Janu Goswami, is an exploration of honesty in society. The book nudges the readers to explore their conscience and be aware of the circumstances where honesty is compromised. The book was officially launched at Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in the presence of H S Ismathulla Khan, Additional Commissioner (RTD) – GST and R Sri Kumar IPS (TRD), Former Vigilance commissioner and DGP, Karnataka.

The book has already garnered wide appreciation from scholars, bureaucrats, economists among other avid readers. This strengths Janu Goswami position as a celebrated author, fascinated by philosophy, history, human behaviour, international relations and geo-politics.

A former economic analyst at the World Bank, Janu earned his name in the industry early in his career with roles at global enterprises including Goldman Sachs. He is on a quest to find the connection between these fields and its impact in Indian society.

“We need to implement behavioural changes among people and it has to start with us and start right at own homes. Incentivizing honest behaviour is a huge step towards bringing in the change,” said Janu Goswami. The author also invites readers to view truth in a capitalist society from a different perspective. Some of the characteristics that keep readers hooked on the book are the in-depth research conducted by the author. The findings hit you hard and reflect income inequality, power plays, and violations of basic rights in society. As the reader explores how certain life experiences influence people to be dishonest, they begin to understand that honesty must be viewed not just as a virtue but as a catalyst for change.

Speaking at the event, R Sri Kumar IPS (retd), Former Vigilance Commissioner and DGP – Karnataka, shared anecdotal evidence from his experiences in various roles within the police service and the Central Vigilance

Commission.