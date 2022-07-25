Two Bengaluru Boys Battling Cancer Were Temporarily Turned Into Police Officers

On Saturday, the Bengaluru South East Division granted the wish of two terminally sick cancer patients by hiring them as temporary police officers for a few hours. Officials claimed that the boys' dreams of becoming the best police officers in the country to serve society were never realised because of the serious illnesses that they contracted.



The South East Division of the city's police appointed two young men from Bengaluru, Mohammed Salman and Mithilesh, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for a period of two hours. The children arrived dressed as police officers and stayed to observe how the office was run.

The 'Make A Wish NGO,' which organised the whole thing, is what made it all possible. It enabled both kids to realise their aspirations of becoming police officers.

After fulfilling the wishes of seriously ill children, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru South East Division, posted on Twitter to convey his happiness and satisfaction. He added that they spent the day paying close attention to DCPs, which was humbling. They were able to partially fulfil brave children's wish, if only for a short time, while they battled a tough disease. boundless joy for them and contentment for them.

The two 13-year-old children were named as Mohammed Salman and Mithilesh S. Acute lymphocytic leukaemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer that poses a threat to white blood cells, is Mithilesh's battle. He attends the government school at Bommanahalli.

Salman is receiving treatment for thalassemia, an inherited blood condition that jeopardises the body's ability to produce haemoglobin. He is a native of Kerala's Kottayam district.