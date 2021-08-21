Two Bengaluru hospitals get medical equipment

Bengaluru: Donors Adamas Builders Pvt. Ltd. (A Mapletree Property) in association with Bangalore Round Table 07 & Bangalore Ladies Circle 19, distributed medical equipment worth Rs 30 lakh to Agrasen Hospital & Jayadeva Hospitals in Bangalore on Saturday.

"We have received one ventilator and four monitors with the support of Adamas Builders, Roundtable India and Ladies Circle India worth approximately Rs 15 lakh," said Satish Jain, president, Agrasen Hospital.

Chairman of Bangalore Round Table 7, Tr. Parashuram added that they will continue to provide medical infrastructure to hospitals in times of crisis.