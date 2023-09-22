  • Menu
Two bike-borne youths killed in accident in Bengaluru

Manmohan (31) and Nikhil (25) were allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. in the limits of Yeshwanthpur traffic police station.

According to police, the duo were proceeding towards RMC Yard Road from Yeshwanthpur after partying with friends.

Due to overspeeding, they lost control over the vehicle which collided with a pole. Both were thrown into the air and died on the spot as they were not wearing helmets, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

