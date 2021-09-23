Two killed, three injured in cracker warehouse blast in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: Just two days after the tragic death of a mother and her daughter in an apartment blaze which left Bengalureans shaken, on Thursday, a mysterious explosion ripped apart a transport warehouse at Chamarajapet, killing two persons and leaving five badly injured.

Bustling K R Market was shattered by the explosion in the warehouse at New Taragupet. The bodies of the two victims were blown to pieces under the impact of the blast. The five injured persons were rushed to Victoria Hospital.

It is yet to be ascertained how the blast occurred. The deceased are identified as Muralidhar and Aslam, the owner of a puncture shop near the warehouse. Fayaz (50), who was suspected to have died earlier, is being treated in a hospital. Muralidhar stopped by for a cup of tea when death struck him.

According to police sources, the sound of the explosion was heard up to 100 meters distance. Several people ran out of their houses thinking that the sound was caused by an earthquake.

The scene of the explosion near the warehouse was horrifying, as the windows and doors of the houses in the neighbourhood were shattered and thrown several metres away. Over 10 bikes were burned in the incident. Some neighbours also suffered minor injuries. A local residents said, "At around 12 noon near the Royal Circle, a sudden explosion sound was heard, and when I went to the place, there was thick smoke. I thought it was the compressor explosion in the puncture shop."

The firefighters who rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the news were successful in dousing the fire. Firecrackers were found stored without any safety measures in the warehouse. The fire officials are yet to ascertain the reason behind the blast. According to another theory, the explosion was caused by a cylinder.

There were a total of eight people working in the warehouse when the blast took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey said, "There were more than 60 firecracker boxes in the godown, but prima-facie, it looks like one fire box went off. But we do not know the origin of the blast. It is a transport godown and where these consignment was there."

He added, "The incident was being investigated from various angels. The condition of two of the injured is critical."

Meanwhile, V.V. Puram police have arrested the warehouse owner Babu and are questioning him. Sources said that one part of the building was used to stock crackers, and three boxes exploded, while 80 boxes each containing 15 to 20 kg remain intact.

However, the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. It was so strong that windows of houses located up to a distance of 200 metres were shattered.

"This is a huge tragedy. The police, fire force, emergency services personnel have rushed to the spot. They are investigating how the incident has taken place. The police are taking all precautions but these incidents are happening," said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

"I think it is the result of crackers. Since, Deepavali festival is around the corner and crackers are being stocked," he added