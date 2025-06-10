Two New Classrooms Inaugurated at Moodbidri Government School Under State Development Scheme

Moodbidri: In a boost to public education infrastructure, two newly constructed classrooms at the Government Upgraded Higher Primary School, Moodbidri Main, were inaugurated on Tuesday by Karnataka MLA Umanatha A. Kotian. The construction was funded under the State Development School Scheme (Vikas Shaale Yojane) for the year 2022–23, at a cost of ₹27.8 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Kotian emphasised that economic hardship should never deprive children of their right to education. “There is no reason to look down upon government schools. Many who studied in these institutions have gone on to occupy prominent positions in society,” he said. He also called on parents to support and strengthen government schools in their communities.

Speaking to teachers, Kotian urged them to provide quality education and instil strong values in students, helping raise their academic and moral standards.

M. Bahubali Prasad, president of the MCS Society and a long-time supporter of the school, requested the MLA to facilitate the construction of three additional classrooms. He noted that the Moodbidri Main School — a 156-year-old institution that offers both Kannada and English medium instruction from grades 1 to 8 — is the only government school of its kind in the area. Kotian responded positively, offering an assurance to consider the request favourably.

Kuladeep M. of the scion of the Chowta royal lineage who donated the land for the school, councillor Shakuntala Devadiga were also present on the occasion