TWSC Tree Plantation Drive Joins Grow Billion tree drive

The Weber Shandwick Collective(TWSC) hosted a tree plantation drive at the Government Tamil Model Primary School in Austin Town, Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) hosted a tree plantation drive at the Government Tamil Model Primary School in Austin Town, Bengaluru. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with Grow Billion Trees, underscores a commitment to combating climate change and fostering environmental stewardship through meaningful community engagement.
The drive is part of Weber Shandwick’s ongoing efforts to embed sustainability into its corporate culture, aligning its values with impactful eco-conscious actions. By partnering with Grow Billion Trees, an organisation dedicated to reforestation and environmental restoration, the company aims to both mitigate climate impact and enrich the local environment.
This event was well-received, with employees actively participating and embracing the opportunity to contribute to a greener future. The day brought together collaboration, enthusiasm, and a sense of purpose, reinforcing Weber Shandwick’s dedication to making a tangible, positive difference .