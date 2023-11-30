Uber Green Comes to Namma Bengaluru Now choose on-demand sustainable rides in Electric Vehicles

Bengaluru: Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its global flagship electric vehicle service Uber Green in Bengaluru, allowing residents of the tech city to book sustainable, eco-friendly rides with just a few taps on their app. The first Uber Green vehicles were flagged off by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge from the historic Bengaluru Palace on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Uber Green is now available in several parts of the city, including most of central Bengaluru, and will be ramping up service to more geolocations in India’s startup capital. Starting today, riders in many parts of the city will see the Uber Green option on their app when they fire up their app to book their rides. The service will help support riders make a conscious choice to pick more sustainable means to travel in all new, quiet and clean EVs.

The IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Improving air quality in Bengaluru is our collective responsibility. This launch by Uber endorses our commitment to a Green summit. We have taken tangible steps that pave the way for impactful and meaningful changes in the long run and foster a culture of sustainability.”

Commenting on the launch, Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh said, “At Uber we have an unwavering commitment to sustainability and in step with our plans we are excited to bring Uber Green to Namma Bengaluru. The launch in Bengaluru marks our second stop in the country for Uber Green, with operations already running in Mumbai, and scores of riders already swearing by the clean and green rides.”

Uber has committed to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. On sustainability, Uber has more than tripled the number of electric vehicles on the platform and connected 31 million unique riders with a ride in an electric vehicle in 2022. EV drivers on Uber are going electric 5X faster than the general public and even faster in places like London, highlighting the potential for the ridesharing industry to accelerate the transition to electrification. The Science Based Targets Initiative has also approved Uber’s near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, making us one of the first 30 US-based companies to have such targets approved.