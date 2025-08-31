Udupi dancer sets world record with 216-hr Bharatanatyam marathon

Udupi: In an extraordinary feat of endurance and artistry, Bharatanatyam dancer Vidushi Deeksha V from Udupi has set a new world record by performing continuously for 216 hours. The performance, which began on August 21, concluded on August 30, surpassing the earlier record of 170 hours.

Deeksha, a native of Brahmavar taluk, broke the previous record held by Remona Evette Pereira of Mangaluru.

Supported by Ratna Sanjeeva Kalamandala, Manipal, under the guidance of Mahesh Thakur and former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, the marathon drew attention from across Karnataka and beyond.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who felicitated Deeksha at a special ceremony, hailed the achievement as a milestone in India’s cultural legacy. “Her discipline and determination in dancing for over 200 hours is remarkable. Deeksha has not only brought glory to Karnataka but also strengthened India’s cultural heritage,” he said.

The record-breaking effort, spanning nine days, highlighted Bharatanatyam’s enduring relevance and inspired young dancers across the country. Deeksha credited her success to her guru, parents, and community for their unwavering support.

Her achievement, celebrated widely on social media, is being hailed as a powerful example of how dedication and perseverance can elevate traditional art forms onto the global stage.