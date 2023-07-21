Udupi MLA Demands Action Against Drug Mafia

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yash Pal Suvarna submitted a memorandum to the Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hakay Akshay Machindra, urging the establishment of a dedicated unit to combat the drug mafia. The call comes in response to concerning reports of rising drug addiction among students and young people in the Udupi district.



In support of this initiative, Home Minister G. Parameshwar submitted an official request to the district in-charge minister, Mrs. Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who then delivered a copy of the proposal to the district superintendent of police.

Udupi district, known nationally for its excellence in education, religion, banking, fisheries, and health, is unfortunately grappling with an active drug network. Communities in Udupi and Manipal have witnessed a surge in complaints about young individuals succumbing to drug addiction, jeopardizing their future and engaging in criminal activities.

The police department is taking this issue seriously and emphasizes the need for stringent action against drug peddlers across all police stations in the district. They propose the formation of a specialized unit at the district level to conduct continuous operations against the drug mafia.