Udupi Paryaya Mahotsav on 18 Jan

Udupi: With Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Matha, Udupi, having extensively travelled to various destinations worldwide, his upcoming fourth Paryaya on January 18 promises to host a distinguished array of international guests. Among them is Dr William F Vendley, the Secretary-General of Religions for Peace International, who is travelling from the USA; Reverend Kosho Niwano, President-Designate of Rissho Kosei-Kai International in Japan; and Luke Anthony Donnellan, Former Minister for Victoria from Australia.

Dr. Vendley is pivotal as a member of the organization's World Council, comprising 60 senior religious leaders from across continents. Religions for Peace stands as the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition, advocating for collective action to promote peace by fostering multi-religious consensus on positive aspects of peace and implementing concrete measures to prevent conflicts.

Dr. William F Vendley has also played a significant role in co-founding the Hope for African Children initiative, dedicated to addressing the needs of African children orphaned by HIV/AIDS. His advisory roles extend to various governments on matters related to religion and peace. Furthermore, he serves on the leadership council of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Dr. Vendley's influence even reached former President Barack Obama through his involvement in the Multi-Religious Cooperation and International Affairs Task Force of the White House Faith-Based Council. Having earned a Master's degree in Religious Studies from Maryknoll School of Theology and a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from Fordham University in 1984, Dr. William F Vendley recognizes Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji as an icon of Hinduism.

Similarly, Reverend Kosho Niwano, President-Designate of Rissho Kosei-Kai International in Japan, is also set to grace the Paryaya ceremony. Reverend Niwano actively promotes interreligious cooperation both domestically and internationally in her capacity as President-Designate of Rissho Kosei-kai. Her involvement extends to being a councilor of Shinshuren (Federation of New Religious Organizations of Japan), a board member of Religions for Peace Japan, and a director of KAICIID (The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue).

Adding to the international representation is Luke Anthony Donnellan, Former Minister for Victoria from Australia, who has communicated his intent to attend the Paryaya on January 18. This diverse and distinguished gathering of guests reflects the global impact and appeal of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and the significance of the Paryaya ceremony in fostering interfaith connections and understanding.