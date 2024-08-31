Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition

Udupi: Udupi is on the brink of losing a significant piece of its history as the old taluk office building, a structure with deep roots in the city’s past, is set to be demolished. Constructed in 1906 during British rule, this building once served as a sub-jail and holds a unique place in the annals of Udupi’s heritage.



Despite passionate pleas from preservationists, efforts to secure heritage status for the building have fallen short. The demolition process has commenced, with tile removal marking the first step in clearing the site for a new municipal structure.

The old taluk office, known for its distinctive Madras roofing pattern and red brickwork, was not only a place of administrative activity but also a landmark among the Udupi citizens. It housed court proceedings and detained freedom fighters, making it a symbol of the city’s struggle for independence.

The building, with its 24 cells spread across two floors, remained in use as a jail until a new facility was established in Udupi.

For the past decade, the structure has been in a state of decay. Although there was considerable advocacy from artists and architects to save it, the decision was made to move forward with new construction. A tender of Rs. 12 lakh has been issued to dismantle the building, which spans around 10,000 square feet. The District Commissioner has instructed that the sub-jail section of the building be preserved during the demolition process.

The current Nagar Sabha Municipal office, located on Kavi Muddana Marg, has been facing significant issues including overcrowding and inadequate parking. The lack of space and parking facilities has led to frequent traffic congestion and public dissatisfaction.

In response to these challenges, the municipal council has prioritised the construction of a new building. The proposed project aims to create a modern facility that will serve both administrative and commercial purposes, with a budget of Rs. 45 crores allocated for its development.

There is also discussion about relocating the Urban Development Authority office to the new building to streamline public services. The integration of these offices is expected to enhance efficiency and accessibility for the citizens.

The construction plan includes provisions for ample parking to alleviate current issues and improve the overall functionality of the municipal services. The demolition of the old taluk office marks the end of an era, but it also paves the way for a future-ready modern facility that aims to

better serve the citizens.