Ukraine returnees meet DC, seek help to continue studies in their cities 

Mysuru: The medical students who returned from the war-torn Ukraine on Thursday met Deputy Commissioner K.C. Bagadi Gautham and urged him to help them continue their education in their home town Mysuru.

Around 30 students from various parts of Mysuru met the DC and discussed with him their future.

The students along with their parents explained how two months had already passed without education and how they were facing an uncertain future because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"In this backdrop, we want to submit memoranda to State and central governments seeking facilities for to continue out studies in our respective cities," they explained to the DC.

Bagadi Gautham promised to apprise the authorities concerned of their predicament.