Unicycle ride on Bengaluru Ring Road; Techie gets rid of traffic problem

Bengaluru: Unicycles, which were used in only a few rich countries and in some limited areas internationally, have now come to the roads of Bengaluru. A techie was seen going to the office on a unicycle on the Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru.

We have only seen unicycles in movies. These unicycles are used in cities of various developed countries including England, America, Germany, Japan, China, Italy. The time when we thought that these were only for the very rich is long gone. Unicycles, which were already used only in some prestigious clubs and hotels in Bengaluru, have now come to the roads of Bengaluru. Here, a techie has gone to the office on a unicycle. Some people have made a video of him taking a unicycle to the office and sharing it on social media. The video of a person going on a unicycle has now gone viral. This unicycle will be a great help to people who are always suffering from traffic in Bengaluru. If there is a lot of traffic jam anywhere, you can pick up a unicycle and easily cross the traffic. Then, you can use this unicycle to go on the road at a normal speed. This will be a great advantage for a city like Bengaluru. If the use of this unicycle increases, it can control traffic and also prevent pollution.

Now that the unicycle has entered Bengaluru, some people have wished that its use will increase. Others have expressed their opinion that this bicycle is not suitable for bumpy roads. Others have said that yes, I have been seeing this person for the past week. Others have said that this unicycle is very dangerous, how is this person going on the road so easily? It is surprising to see. Another said that it is not suitable for our Indian roads.

A unicycle is a vehicle that can be ridden on one wheel. It is a vehicle that moves on the ground, and a person pedals like a bicycle. In recent times, pedal and battery-powered ones have also come along. Previously, unicycles were used only by professionals in circuses, street performers, festivals, and as a hobby. After that, unicycles are also used in hockey and sports. However, now some people are using them for transportation as well.

Most of the unicycles that people use for transportation have a battery-powered system. However, the number of people who buy these battery-powered unicycles is low because they are expensive. Unicycles are no longer used for any other purpose except for one person’s transportation. These unicycles are only suitable for moving straight, and it will be difficult to move around corners. You need to have a lot of experience to ride them. Otherwise, you will lose control.