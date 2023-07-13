Union Minister Khuba holds talks with govt

Bengaluru: Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba and Minister of Large and Medium Industries MB Patil held a consultation on Wednesday regarding starting the construction work of CIPET (Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology) center in Bidar district.

Union Minister Khuba met the minister at Vidhana Souda office and said that the district administration has already identified 10 acres of land near Ballur in Aura taluk of Bidar district for setting up a CIPET centre. Also, last year its Bhumi Pooja was also held, he said.

The central government has given 50 percent of its share for the sanctioned CIPET building. He said that the state government should give 50 percent of its share and start the construction work. On the same occasion, Khuba requested to emphasize the construction of industries in Bidar district.

Some had earlier shown interest in investing in setting up industries in the district. But due to Covid it was halted. He opined that now again those interested should be invited to set up entrepreneurs in the district. People from Bidar are migrating to Telangana and Maharashtra in large numbers in search of employment. He explained that if industries are established in the district, this migration will be stopped. MLA Shailendra Beldale and Siddu Patil were present on the occasion.