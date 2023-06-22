Unique Tactile Braille Poster for Surya Namaskar created

BENGALURU: Sankara Eye Hospital, partnered with CII Young Indians and commemorates International Yoga Day in a truly inclusive manner by developing and distributing a poster with embossed images and braille on the steps of the Surya Namaskar making accessibility and inclusivity in the practice of Yoga for the visually impaired. The theme for this International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The Surya Namaskar Tactile Braille Poster is a result of meticulous efforts by a team of dedicated experts from Sankara eye Hospital and CII Young Indians. Designed with intricate precision, the poster features a series of raised tactile pictures and patterns, enabling individuals with visual impairments to comprehend and follow the correct sequence of Surya Namaskar asanas.

The poster not only outlines the steps involved in performing Surya Namaskar, but it also incorporates Braille descriptions alongside each tactile representation, by engaging their sense of touch and utilizing Braille, this innovative initiative empowers the visually impaired to partake in the spiritual and physical benefits of yoga.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga. By creating this Surya Namaskara Tactile Braille Poster, we are not only promoting inclusivity but also enabling the visually impaired a healthier and more holistic lifestyle that they can access independently”, said Anita M , Head Vision Rehabilitation at Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore.

The posters are being distributed across institutions that care for the visually impaired in partnership with CII Young Indians who have a focus on making the city more accessible,to ensure this becomes an ongoing activity and not just a one-day event.

In the past, Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore has enabled sessions for the visually impaired and also sensitized those with the vision to blindfold themselves and perform yoga to be empathetic to raise awareness on the need to be inclusive.