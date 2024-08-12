Urdu Academy must reach out at taluk level: Minister Ahmad Khan

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan advised the Urdu Academy to organise programs at the taluk level.

Speaking at an event organized by the Urdu Academy where talented students were honored, he opined that the Academy’s programs must not be limited to Bangalore but should extend to all districts and taluks across the state.

During the BJP government, the Academy did not receive adequate funding. However, after the Congress government came to power, a budget of Rs. 1.50 crore was allocated.

Efforts would be made to increase this amount to Rs. 10-15 crore in the coming year.

Khan also mentioned that he would discuss with the Education Minister about making Urdu a compulsory subject in private schools as per government orders.

Welcoming the initiative to start a 30-day Urdu learning class, the minister said he too would join as a student to learn Urdu.

On this occasion, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan personally awarded Rs. 50,000 to each of the four students who scored 100 per cent marks in the 30-day Urdu learning examination.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister’s political secretary Nasir Ahmad suggested that the life works of great personalities, including Basavanna’s Vachanas, should be published. He also recommended translating the best works of renowned writers.

He said most of the Chief Ministers of the state have given high priority to the Urdu language and that a book should be published on this subject.

MLA Asif Sait, MLC Balkis Banu, Commission Chairman Nisar Ahmad, KMDC Chairman BK Altaf Khan, and Academy Chairman Mohammad Ali Khazi were present at the event.