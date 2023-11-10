Vijayendra elected as BJP State President, Party workers celebrate

Bengaluru: BJP high command gifted BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra for Diwali. BJP has appointed Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra as the state president.

BJP National President JP Nadda announced the appointment of Vijayendra. In the wake of BJP's crushing defeat in the assembly elections, there was a demand from within the party that Nalin Kumar Kateel should be removed from the post of president. The name of MP Shobha Karandlaje and CT Ravi came up in the race for the post of president. But the BJP high command has given the post of president to BY Vijayendra, who has been elected as an MLA for the first time in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Yeddyurappa was demoted from the post of CM in the assembly elections and the party suffered a setback. There were rumors that Yeddyurappa had been overlooked. Now the High Command has weighed and given important responsibility like Presidentship to BY Vijayendra in terms of Lok Sabha elections and party organization.

Since Vijayendra is a young leader, the BJP is hoping that the party's organizational capacity will increase as well as the strength of its workers. Along with this, the protection of Lingayat vote bank which is a powerful community, the party hopping of community leaders is also likely to stop.