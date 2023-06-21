Want to be a good legislator? Try the Khadar model

Bengaluru: How should MLAs conduct themselves in the Legislative Assembly? What are the protocols and guidelines to follow? Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader announced that a three-day specialized training camp will be organized to provide comprehensive information on various aspects, including question and-answer sessions and the budgetary process.



Speaker UT Khader revealed that the training camp for newly elected MLAs will take place at the Dharmasthala Naturopathy Clinic in Nelamangala. The camp aims to benefit 70 newly elected MLAs, including a significant number of young representatives, whose active participation is crucial.

The training camp will focus on both physical and intellectual development, with the inauguration scheduled for June 26 at 12 noon by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The health camp will run from 6 am to 9 am, followed by the training sessions from 10 am onwards. Experienced members of the House will impart their knowledge and insights to the newly elected MLAs.

Engaging with senior politicians!

In addition to the training sessions, former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will host interaction programs with the new MLAs, providing an opportunity for them to gain insights from seasoned leaders.

On the final day of the camp, all ministers have been invited to participate. The training program will cover various aspects, including member participation in the House, parliamentary rules, the question and answer period, the budget presentation process, legislative procedures, and code of conduct for members. Esteemed politicians such as Krishna Byre Gowda, HK Patil, BL Shankar, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, TB Jayachandra, Suresh Kumar, and Veerappa Moily will be conducting the training sessions.

Moreover, renowned personalities including Virendra Hegde, Mohammad Kunha, Dr. Gururaj Karjagi, Asha Didi from Brahma Kumaris, and Ravi Shankar Guruji from the Art of Living will deliver motivational speeches during the camp.

Speaker Khader, when questioned about the presence of Savarkar's photograph at Suvarnasoudha, responded by emphasizing that the priority is to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly, and the photograph itself holds secondary importance.