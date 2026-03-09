We are with D K Shivakumar, he can return tomorrow: Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that leaders of the state government are fully backing Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is currently in Delhi, and there is no issue if he returns a day later than planned.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday , Jarkiholi said the state leadership would manage affairs in Shivakumar’s absence.

“We are all standing with D. K. Shivakumar. If he returns tomorrow, there is no problem. We will handle things here,” the minister said while responding to questions about the Deputy Chief Minister’s extended stay in Delhi.

Shivakumar had travelled to the national capital on Sunday for a private engagement. Though he was expected to return to Bengaluru on Monday morning, sources indicated that he has decided to stay in Delhi for another day.

Political observers believe that during his stay in the national capital, Shivakumar may meet senior Congress leaders and members of the party’s high command. However, there has been no official confirmation about the meetings.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi also responded to questions regarding recent remarks made by former MP Anant Kumar Hegde about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Clarifying the state government’s stand, the minister said that no one had spoken about banning the organisation itself. “No one has said that the RSS will be banned. It is not possible for anyone to ban it. Restricting certain activities and banning an organisation are two different matters,” he said.