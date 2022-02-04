We need to be ready to face upcoming waves: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: The third wave of the covid 19 pandemic has been met successfully, and now, our aim should be on regarding facing of probable upcoming waves of the pandemic, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Addressing a virtual meeting, with BBMP Covid 19 expert committee, Civic Chief Gaurav Gupta said that, with the help of the very active mobile triage units (MTUs), Tele triaging and the Doctors and staff, around 3000+ covid infected persons are being triaged at their home every day. The number of covid-19 cases is decreasing. The third wave is being met successfully with the help of all. We have to be ready to face another new wave of the pandemic arriving in the future if any. During this third wave, efforts were put for the eradication of fear among the general public in the city and focused on managing the situations. Vaccinatons is also being done. Precaution dose vaccination is also expected to reach the target soon. Other side, the number of hospitalisation is also less, he said. During the month of January, covid admissions contributed only about 1.8% active cases. Majority of admissions were in the age group of 60+. It has been instructed to closely monitor ICU admissions. Critical bed admissions samples will be sent for genomic sequence. At present, all such samples are closely monitored, the Chief Commissioner said.

BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra, Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar, members of the BBMP Covid 19 expert committee and others were present in the meeting.