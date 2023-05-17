What will happen if DKS does not become Chief Minister?

Bengaluru: Congress has won a landslide victory in Karnataka. However, there is a tough competition between KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah for the post of Chief Minister. Four days after the announcement of the election results, the new CM has not been chosen for Karnataka. The fact that the two are so stubborn has become a headache for the high command. Even if one of them does not get the post of CM, it will have a huge impact on the party, which is the reason for the worry of the elders.

It is being said that former CM Siddaramaiah is likely to become the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. However, there is a big discussion about what will happen next if KPCC president DK Shivakumar is not given the post of CM. DK Shivakumar’s argument is that he brought the party to power even in times of trouble. If he doesn’t get the chief ministership, there is a possibility that it will definitely affect the Congress party.

There is also talk that DK Shivakumar may become the Sachin pilot of Karnataka. In Rajasthan in 2018, it was won under the leadership of All Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot. However, because of his seniority, Ashok Gehlot was denied the high command. Many times, Sachin Pilot openly expressed his displeasure because of the wrong position of CM, and a situation was created where he left the party.

It is being said that Ashok Gehlot was given the post of CM only after the issue of power sharing was mentioned. However, Sachin Pilot is stating that Ashok Gehlot did not give up the post of CM. Now, Sachin Pilot is warning the government against his own Ashok Gehlot-led government by conducting a Jana Sangharsha Yatra. Political experts are of the opinion that the same situation may occur in Karnataka too.

Also, since KPCC president DK Shivakumar is the race of CM, the votes of Vokkaliga have shifted from JDS to Congress. Vokkaliga pontiff has also openly expressed his support to DK Shivakumar. Vokkaliga votes are the main reason for Congress to get more seats in the old Mysore region, and if DK Shivakumar is not given the seat of CM, there is a possibility that Vokkaliga votes will go away from Congress.

It can be said that Karnataka Congress got a new vigour after DK Shivakumar became the party president. DK Shivakumar, who gave a huge boost to the Karnataka Congress organization to become the Chief Minister, faced the BJP with new tactics. Now that he has not been given the post of CM, there is a possibility that he will become neutral. It also affects party organization. There is also a possibility that the Congress will lose in the Lok Sabha elections as well.

If KPCC president DK Shivakumar does not get the CM title, there may be apathy among the workers. There is a possibility of becoming neutral as party organization and sacrifice are not worth it. Even the leaders identified for DK Shivakumar may not be involved in the Congress organization. This can have an impact not only in the Lok Sabha elections, but also in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, BBMP elections. If DK Shivakumar is not involved in party activities, there is a possibility that the youth will stay away from Congress.