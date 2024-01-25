Wildlife SOS dedicates World Environmental Education Day to fostering conservation awareness

Bengaluru: In commemoration of World Environmental Education Day on January 26, Wildlife SOS reaffirms its commitment to addressing critical environmental issues exacerbated by anthropogenic pressures, emphasising the imperative need of education for wildlife conservation.

Amidst a concerning future triggered by various anthropogenic factors, Wildlife SOS underscores the critical importance of awareness campaigns in wildlife conservation. Acknowledging the global crisis of habitat destruction, wildlife exploitation, and escalating biodiversity loss, Wildlife SOS champions education as the key catalyst for change. The organisation has launched an extensive Education Initiative, designed to bridge the gap between conservation and education, inviting active participation from individuals, schools, colleges, corporations, and communities worldwide through awareness programs and volunteer activities.

Central to this initiative is the engagement with school children, addressing the information gap on conservation topics from an early age. Tailored workshops, in collaboration with the forest department, cater to diverse age groups and focus on region-specific concerns. The organisation spreads awareness at the grassroots level by organising workshops with rural and underprivileged children living at the peripheries of national parks and forested areas.

These workshops not only encourage co-existence but also address wildlife conflicts in these regions. The Education Initiative also extends its impact beyond schools, reaching colleges, clubs, and societies dedicated to environmental conservation. Through active collaboration and outreach with schools, the organisation successfully reaches over 2000 school kids annually.

Wildlife SOS goes beyond traditional approaches to spread awareness by involving corporate volunteers in the IT sector. These volunteers and visitors actively participate in educational activities at the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bangalore, Karnataka. Through this, participants gain research-driven insights into the medical, psychological, and physiological needs of rescued animals.

The Director-Research and Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS, Dr. A Sha Arun said, “Volunteers at our centres gain insights into the care and management provided by the dedicated veterinary team for rehabilitated sloth bears. The volunteer activities include discussions on sloth bear behaviour, rescue and rehabilitation processes, and hands-on learning experiences such as creating enrichments and preparing food and treats for the bears.”

Deputy Director-Corporate and Philanthropic Partnership, Wildlife SOS, Sandhi Priya said, “Engaging corporate companies through volunteer programs encourages a synergy between the corporate sector and the social sector. It fosters a sense of community for the environment and wildlife amongst the employees by giving them an avenue to work positively for wildlife.”

The CEO and Co-Founder, Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan said, “On this World Environmental Education Day, Wildlife SOS envisions a brighter future for wildlife and the planet by empowering the youth with knowledge and instilling a sense of responsibility towards the environment.”