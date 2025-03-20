Will not let K'taka govt implement Muslim quota in govt tenders: BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP said on Thursday that it will not let the Congress-led government proceed with the Bill for Muslim quota in civic tenders.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra stated, "Congress government wants to give Muslims a 4 per cent reservation in civic tenders, but when the Bill comes up for voting in the Assembly on Thursday, we will protest it. We have already made our stance clear. We strongly condemn this move and will not allow the government to go ahead with it."

Vijayendra said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to face the consequences for this, and the BJP will launch an agitation against it.

The BJP leader accused the state government of carrying out appeasement politics and "humiliating" Hindus.

"Does the government not see the poor among Hindus? Why only Muslims? This is yet another instance of minority appeasement politics. Just last week, I saw a few Muslim goons roaming the streets of Bengaluru on bikes, flashing knives. This reflects the current state of affairs in Karnataka. Law and order are deteriorating due to the government's appeasement politics," he alleged.

Amid the opposition, the ruling Congress on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Amendment (KTPP) Bill, which aims to provide a four per cent quota to Muslims in government tenders.

It has been stated that the Bill has been introduced as part of the 2025-26 Budget proposal to address the issue of unemployment.

The Bill aims to encourage participation from individuals belonging to Category 2B of the Backward Classes in government construction projects, ensuring that they do not exceed 4 per cent of the total projects. Muslims come under the Category 2B.



