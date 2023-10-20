Will not let political injustice happen to Poornima: CM Siddaramaiah assures

Bengaluru: Poornima and Srinivas are advocates of social justice. They were in the BJP reluctantly. Now that they have joined Congress, we will not allow political injustice to happen to them, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Poornima Krishnappa, daughter of late A. Krishnappa, a senior Congress leader from the most backward OBC Golla community, and Krishnappa's son-in-law Srinivas spoke after inducting more than 750 BJP leaders, including leader K Narasimhanayak, into the Congress party.

Congress is the only national party that stands for the Constitution and the values ​​of social justice. A Krishnappa, Poornima and Srinivas have been working since the beginning as the voice of the deprived of social justice. Congress is a party that believes in social justice. BJP is a party that believes in caste discrimination. He called upon the poor of all castes and the Shudra community to understand this properly and take a political stand.

Poornima, Srinivas and their supporters are clearly convinced that there is no social justice in the BJP. He said that it is very difficult for those who have taken a stand in favor of social justice in BJP. That is why so many backward communities are joining the Congress today, the CM opined.

The event held at the KPCC office was presided over by KPCC President D.K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, Minister D. Sudhakar, State Government's Delhi representative T B Jayachandra and MLC and Golla community leader Nagaraj Yadav and leaders belonging to other backward classes were present.

Lie is BJP's deity. It misleads people through lies and does dirty politics. They lie when they are in power and even when they are not in power they are dependent on lies. The Chief Minister called upon people to reject those who betray people's trust and deceive them.















