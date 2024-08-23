Women in rural areas show exceptional resilience: Rathnaprabha

Bengaluru: Extraordinary resilience among rural women, who manage multiple responsibilities despite numerous challenges, was praised by former Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha at the Global Conference on Women in Agribusiness, part of Agritech India 2024, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Thursday.

Ratnaprabha, who leads the UBUNTU consortium, emphasized the crucial role women play in agriculture, often taking on traditionally male-dominated tasks such as driving tractors and engaging in labour-intensive roles. She was delivering a keynote address at the global conference on Women in Agribusiness.

Jafar S Naqvi, Chief Editor and Coordinator of Women in Agribusiness (WIAB), lauded the significant achievements of women leaders in agribusiness. He highlighted the event’s importance in recognising these accomplishments while also exploring new opportunities to empower women in the sector. Naqvi noted that women are increasingly occupying key roles in technology-driven agriculture, including hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical gardening, contributing to the growth of autonomous vertical farms and decision-making positions within the industry.

Ratnaprabha shared insights from her work with the UBUNTU consortium in rural Karnataka, where she observed the hardships faced by women who endure strenuous labor, often while men misuse their earnings, leading to domestic issues. She commended the resilience of these women, many of whom actively participated in the conference, showcasing their entrepreneurial efforts.

The UBUNTU consortium’s initiatives to support women entrepreneurs across India, from urban centres to remote villages, were highlighted, with Ratnaprabha expressing pride in those who exhibited their achievements at the event.

DrSridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), spoke on the increasing influence of women in the food industry. She discussed the potential of modern food technology to bridge the gap between traditional preservation methods and contemporary demands, enhancing both shelf life and product quality. Singh pointed out that India’s expanding food processing industry offers significant opportunities for women, stressing the importance of understanding trends like convenience, nutrition, health, and circular economies to thrive in this field. Ewout de Wit, Consul General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands for South India in Bengaluru, provided a global perspective on gender dynamics in entrepreneurship. He noted that in the Netherlands, women make up 36% of the country’s 2.3 million entrepreneurs, with 38% of new businesses being founded by women. However, he observed that Dutch women tend to start businesses in the health and welfare sectors rather than agriculture. De Wit underscored the value of conferences like this one for fostering knowledge-sharing and promoting the integration of women into the agricultural industry. Additionally, Sanjay Dave, former Chairman of CODEX and advisor to FSSAI, identified a significant gap between food technology and business on a global scale, emphasising the need for improved food safety services to boost food exports.