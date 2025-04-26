Women’s group blames Centre, State for soaring living costs

Udupi: The Women India Movement (WIM) has sharply criticised both the Union and Karnataka governments for what it described as an “unbearable financial burden” placed on ordinary citizens due to rising prices of essential goods and services.

Addressing the media in Udupi on Thursday, WIM’s district president, NaziaNasrulla, accused the BJP-led Central government of “failing to pass on the benefits” of falling global crude oil prices to the public, while imposing higher excise duties. Simultaneously, she took aim at the Congress-led state government for increasing electricity tariffs, milk prices, water charges, and public transport fares. “These back-to-back hikes are like rubbing salt into the wounds already caused by inflation in essential commodities,” said Nasrulla.She further expressed concern over the recent rise in metro rail fares, which she claimed has compelled many commuters to return to costlier and less sustainable private modes of transport. Nasrulla alleged that both the Union and State governments were complicit in pursuing policies that prioritise privatisation and revenue generation over public welfare. “Their so-called development and guarantee schemes are only tools for political distraction. Meanwhile, the burden on common people grows,” she said.

Drawing parallels with colonial-era economic oppression, she added, “The government’s approach to taxing basic needs while privatising essential services reflects an anti-people policy model that values profit over social equity.” The Women India Movement announced a state-wide protest campaign from 18 to 28 April to highlight these issues. According to WIM leaders, protests will be held in Kaup on 26 April and in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Udupi on 28 April.WIM Vice-President Nasima and other members were also present at the press briefing.